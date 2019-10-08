Impeachment a must
It is irrelevant which party will benefit politically from the impeachment of the president. All of our leaders, irrespective of party, need to support the policies our founders created that have served to keep our country just, free and secure. Now, Mr. Trump has admitted to secretly soliciting a foreign government to interfere in our 2020 national election. It is not the political opposition that makes this claim, but Trump’s own executive branch has documented his words and actions.
The very core of our representative democracy is that we hold free and fair elections. Therefore, it is the duty and obligation of every member of Congress to remain steadfast with their congressional vows. Each member of Congress has taken the oath: “I, XX, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
President Trump’s pressuring Ukraine to target his opposition is parallel to the kinds of abuse that James Madison and the other framers discussed when they adopted the impeachment clause when creating our Constitution. Impeachment must be undertaken to insure our government follows the rule of law and preserves our democracy.
William Gittlen
Traverse City
