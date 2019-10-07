What’s happening with gun laws?
Forty years ago, nearly every state in the U.S. was a "might-issue" state for concealed weapons permits. Today, 42 states and the District of Columbia are "shall-issue" jurisdictions, meaning that the state has to justify denials.
Forty years ago, carrying a pistol without a permit was legal only in Vermont. Now, it's legal in 14 states (Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming) with at least one more state (Oklahoma) set to join that club as of Nov. 1.
Naturally, in all of these cases, politicians and news outlets opposed these ideas, claiming that the streets would turn blood red.
Guess what. As the number of guns in private hands has grown, the death rate has fallen.
I guess that's why thinking people don't trust politicians and news outlets.
Richard Gibbard
Rapid City
