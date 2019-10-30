Impeachment hearings
A reply to Edward Grobe's letter on Saturday (Oct. 26): The impeachment hearings currently being held in Washington are an investigation. The hearings are being conducted by House committees, which are bipartisan, with both Republican and Democratic representatives participating. Hearing witnesses during an investigation phase of any matter is always conducted behind closed doors. That way witnesses are not coordinating their stories. It is a gross misrepresentation to claim the hearings are being secretly conducted by Speaker Pelosi. In the Nixon and Clinton impeachments, the investigation phase was conducted by agencies outside of Congress. Since AG Barr would not bestir himself, it fell to the House to do this investigation.
John M. Gerty, Jr.
Williamsburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.