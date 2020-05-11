April 30 Lansing protest
At the recent Lansing protest, or perhaps invasion is a better term, we witnessed folks "petitioning" Michigan legislators at gunpoint. Confederate flags and flag motifs, even a noose or two were in evidence. Not to mention armed Proud Boys, some from out of state, all turned out in their G.I. Joe dress up togs.
I wonder if Grand Traverse County Board Chair Hentschel anticipated this sort of result when he hosted Larry Bishop from Antrim County to come on down and present his Gun sanctuary nonsense last February. I wonder how Chairman Hentschel will feel the day a bunch of people with guns sit down in the front row of a county board meeting? Especially if those people don't agree with what Chairman Hentschel is promoting? It is ominous when people citing the Second Amendment as a means to thwart tyranny might actually use it to inflict tyranny.
John M. Gerty, Jr.
Williamsburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.