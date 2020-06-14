Pavilions well run
Recent stories in the Record-Eagle concerning the Grand Traverse Pavilions are terribly misleading. The stories would have you believe that the Pavilions is some random, poorly managed, deficient old folks home.
Quite the opposite. It is a state of the art, extremely well run facility, staffed by trained caregivers, owned by our community and managed by local professionals as a not-for-profit business. It is a large and complex system that offers rehabilitative, long term and end-of-life care. I know this because I placed my own mother there several years ago. The entire process from assessment to intake, placement, daily care and eventual hospice was both professional and caring. I had meals with my mother and sat in on activities. We also enjoyed concerts on the lawn together during her last summer.
Getting old and losing independence does not appear to be “fun.” However, my mother was extremely well cared for during her time at the Pavilions. I believe that our local facility is the envy of every county in Michigan and that the vast majority of residents and their families have shared a fine experience during the time at the Grand Traverse Pavilions.
Eric Gerstner
Traverse City
