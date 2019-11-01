Remember ...
In late spring 2018, the City Commission voted to raise property taxes to build out and repair city sidewalks. No citizen vote was taken in the form of a proposal on a ballot. The Commission took it upon itself and decided it knows what's best for Traverse City. Mr. Carruthers, Mr. Putman and Ms. Shamroe, running for re-election, represent a part of the vote to raise property taxes.
There are many talented candidates running for the Commission and we’re being asked to vote for five positions. It's perhaps time for a turnover of Commission members. Vote on Nov. 5 and vote your conscience.
Larry Gerschbacher
Traverse City
