Make wise choices
When I wanted to do something stupid as a teenager, more often than not I would argue to my parents “well, all my friends are doing it." Of course, they would answer me “if you friends jumped off a bridge, would you follow them?”
On June 20, two major public events were scheduled: President Donald Trump's rally in Oklahoma and the Belmont Stakes in New York state.
The rally took place in a 19,000 person stadium. Masks were optional.
The seven-day average for COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma rose by 140 percent for the week ending June 18, according to the Harvard School of Public Health.
The Belmont Stakes race took place in Elmont, New York. There was no one in attendance. A first in its 153-year history.
Meanwhile, New York state’s numbers of positive tests, hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 have plummeted in recent weeks.
It seems the country is desperately in need of some good old fashion adult advice and leadership.
Bob Garvey
Williamsburg
