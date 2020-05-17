History repeats
My barn is within 100 feet of the old abandoned C&O Railroad tracks here in Boardman Valley. In the 1940s, at this time of year there would be flat cars on the freight train with hobos riding north. I guess they were the early snow birds. There was an old man who roamed the hills and woods in the area each summer. I found his home or nest in the basement of an old empty farmhouse near Hoosier Valley. Some of the local ladies would give him a handout. The trains were coal burning in those days.
There was a "hobo" jungle on the south end of Boardman Lake off Cass Road.
Leo Gabier
Traverse City
