I have spent most of my adult life teaching students how to think carefully. They have learned how to research a topic, looking to find sources that are valid, meaning they are based on fact. They have learned to search for truth. We spent a lot of time discussing what truth is, and why it is important to us. What are the dangers of basing decisions and relationships on something other than truth? What are the dangers if an entire society does this?
Now we are investigating the president of the United States who is accused of using this high and honored office for personal gain. Yet any investigation excludes all the data — no documents, no witnesses, no concern for finding the truth. We also have a “jury” that has vowed not to be impartial. So again, I ask myself, what are the dangers of this type of governing?
Maybe we all need to ask this question of ourselves. What are the dangers of running a society without the truth? And then we need to ask ourselves if we want this behavior to continue.
This is our task as good citizens of the United States of America.
Laurie Gabel
Plymouth, Minnesota
