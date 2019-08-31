Hunting land values
Benzonia Township tax assessor Jill Brown has decided to tax hunters out of the township. Hunting property will now be assigned a value the same as small acreage parcels located near lakes and golf courses. This year, hunting property on seasonal access roads had a whopping 65 percent increase in tax assessment with Ms. Brown setting a $5,000/acre value on undeveloped hunting land.
If this abuse of taxing power isn’t stopped, then hunters will be driven off of private property and on to already crowded and shrinking public lands.
Terry Frysinger
Frankfort
