Gov. Gretchen Whitmer advocated in her speech Wednesday for gun control measures as well as free and unlimited abortion on demand.
Whitmer even hinted in the speech that she planned to tour other states to advertise to their citizens about why they should move to Michigan permanently so they can have access to abortion.
Whitmer later cited school safety and the inherent value of children's lives as being the primary reason for needing more strict gun control measures, once again referencing the Oxford school shooting which occurred in 2021.
Does she believe in the sanctity of life – or not? On one hand, she is praising the mass and tragic death of our next generation and pushing Michigan to be the abortion capital of the world. On the other hand, she’s pushing gun control because she supposedly cares so dearly about our kids.
I assure my constituents that I will protect their rights to life and self-defense, pledging to vote "no" on the Democrats’ extreme abortion policies, as well as any gun-control measures they put forward.
I fully believe in our God-given rights. Without the right to life, what other rights do we have? The right to be born and live freely goes hand-in-hand with our Second Amendment right to self-defense. Our rights as Americans are non-negotiable.
State Rep. Neil Friske,
Charlevoix
Commented
