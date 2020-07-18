Do not allow repeal
Two recent news stories of importance: 1) Michigan’s first day with no new COVID-19 deaths since mid-March — an impressive success in the midst of rising COVID-19 cases and deaths in other states, and 2) A petition backed by leading Michigan Republicans seeking to repeal the Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945, allowing Michigan governors to extend a state of emergency every 28 days without seeking approval by the state legislature.
I believe this first news story would not be possible without the difficult actions taken by our governor throughout this public health crisis. Actions that have been and continue to be criticized and challenged — yes, politicized — by Michigan Republicans. Do not stand for this politicization of health crisis responses in Michigan. Contact your state legislators and let them know that you do not support repealing the Emergency Powers of Governor Act — because if this petition succeeds, our state legislature is expected to adopt it without placing it on the ballot for Michigan voters to decide. And the next time we face a statewide public health crisis, a Republican governor might be there to lead us through it — and we wouldn’t want to tie her hands either.
Beth Freeman
Boyne City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.