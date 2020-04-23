Be counted
Don't be left out; it's time to be counted
We all have lots on our minds now, but please make time today to complete a 2020 Census questionnaire. For the first time, you can choose to respond online, by phone or by mail. As you may remember from school, the Census Bureau counts everyone living in the U.S. every 10 years, as required by the U.S. Constitution. Census information determines the number of seats each state will get in the U.S. House of Representatives for the next decade and provides data for redrawing voting districts when population numbers change.
But each Census is more than just a population count. It’s the opportunity for you to help shape your community’s future. Responding is important because state, local and federal lawmakers use Census numbers to decide how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds will be spent every year for the next 10 years: money for schools and education, roads and bridges, hospitals and healthcare clinics, support for families and emergency responders.
Your response matters. If you have questions or concerns, get answers (2020census.gov) and be counted today. Your neighbors are counting on you!
Beth Freeman
Boyne City
