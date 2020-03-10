Water extraction
Nestlé is again asking to draw additional water from our resources. They pay nothing for the water they sell worldwide. Why aren't they paying the State of Michigan a fee of $1 per gallon for each gallon taken? The amount they draw daily is obscene and the funds could be used to pay for the roads at no cost to us!
I have contacted every state rep, senator and even the governor with this and had almost no response from anyone. Obviously, it's better to force us to fund the roads and not offend a giant French corporation that exploits our resources daily and asks for more!
It would be nice to know why they can continue this practice at our expense.
Roxanne Fratto
Traverse City
