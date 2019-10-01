In response to the article “Ironman Angst” (Sept. 15 Record-Eagle) — how do you know, Trevor Tkach, that “people overwhelming supported the race”? Since the event, the public outcry suggests many do not. Perhaps it’s time to ask ourselves is whether we need or want to attract thousands more to this area through such events that further interrupt our lives. I fear Traverse City Tourism only cares about bringing in the almighty dollar in whatever way it can, regardless of its negative impact on those of us living here year round. But haven’t we reached tourist capacity already? What IS our current tourist capacity and what do locals want it to be? How are tourist dollars divided among businesses? Hotels and restaurants benefit, but many who serve locals actually lose, as locals try to avoid the traffic nightmares.
Let’s not turn Traverse City into yet another casualty to the double-edged sword of tourism! Once the attraction tourists came for is no longer attractive, it’s no loss for the tourist, as they just get attracted to the next place. It’s only a loss for the land and the locals, human and other-than-human.
Lisa Franseen
Traverse City
