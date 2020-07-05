Reopen the residential treatment program
That Munson Medical Center is “looking into” closing their residential substance abuse treatment program is shocking, given the realities of the times we find ourselves in. The program has been highly effective (which is not a given for all residential substance abuse programs), is the only program in the area that takes Medicare and private insurances and has been a godsend for many of my own outpatient therapy clients over the years. I fear, without it, the citizens of this community will not be served.
Prior to COVID-19, we were having an addiction epidemic in this country and unprecedented rates of depression, anxiety and suicides; now with the pandemic and the downturn of the economy, folks are struggling even more. Relapse rates are already rising. Many of our local outpatient psychotherapists also have full caseloads for weeks on end, prolonging someone’s wait for help and increasing the likelihood they’ll need residential treatment.
Perhaps behavioral health patients don’t make as much profit for Munson as other patients but I would hope, for the health and well-being of our community during this time of great need, that Munson Healthcare and Scott Wagner will take the high road and reopen the residential program.
Lisa Franseen, Ph.D.
Psychologist
Traverse City
