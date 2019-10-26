Vote for Walter
Please join me in voting for Ashlea Walter for Traverse City Commission on Nov. 5. Ashlea has been a dear friend since meeting at Kalamazoo College. Whether training for races, rolling our sleeves up on boards or at our kids' schools or working on campaigns together, I know that Ashlea overcomes obstacles with grit and grace.
She is a doer and will bring substantial acumen to the commission while also authentically engaging with those she represents — both to keep constituents informed and to hone her stances of what's best for our community. I endorse Ashlea’s candidacy without reservation.
Rachael Franks Taylor
Traverse City
