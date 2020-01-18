Impeachment trial
I’m responding to the Dec. 25 letter by Ms. Cogan. She mentions "an impartial trial," but indicates McConnell and Graham should be impartial. They indicated already they won’t be! How dare they take a position prior to the Senate portion of this farcical impeachment! This after the circus in the House, where the Democrat (anything but democratic) Party held the impeachment trial. Where the Republicans were continually shut down, the real witnesses they asked for weren’t allowed and secret prior closed meetings were held without Republicans allowed.
The real joke in her statement of basically referring to the Senate portion of the impeachment trial, yet to be held, is that so many of the impartial democrats that were in the House hearing stated long ago Trump was already guilty and must be impeached. Who mocks democracy and the Constitution, really?
The final joke is the impeachment document now determined by the Democrats, held up and not turned over to the Senate (Editor's Note: The document eventually was sent to the Senate). Queen Nancy wants to tell McConnell how their phase must be handled (Because the Democrats don't have a good case or enough evidence, but they voted?) What a circus! Let's try this on SNL and see how that looks!
Dave Fox
Mesick
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.