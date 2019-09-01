Open County Commission
What good is a county commission if they don't listen to 95 percent of their constituents? Maybe it's time to recall this group and replace with a real commission that hears the people that it represents and that elected them.
Two and a half hours of comments during the Aug. 21 meeting made no impression on four of the seven commissioners.
They are not representing the interests of those who elected them but their own biases.
Family members from Texas visited me last week and their overwhelming perception was that of the clarity of the water! I heard, over and over, "You can see to the bottom of the water!"
This is our heritage and it was given the boot at this meeting with a vote to support Enbridge at the Straits.
We witnessed a total disrespect for our system of law today.
Margaret Forgione
Traverse City
