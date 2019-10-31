Twice the heart
I stand behind Katy Bertodatto for a multiple of reasons, but one constant theme finds me feeling that she represents a group that is sometimes dismissed: the single mother. As a member of this faction, I often find myself in wonderful company, but our needs are not always represented by our legislatures. Single moms understand that it takes double the work and twice the heart to get things done. We understand that sacrifices need to be made. We do everything to reach our goals, and we do it with grace. I am voting for Katy Bertodatto for TC City Commission.
Lauren Flynn
Traverse City
