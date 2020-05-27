Wear a mask
As a retired R.N., I understand the science and importance of wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In the late 1980s and early 1990s working in labor and delivery during the AIDS/HIV crisis, all healthcare staff who had direct contact with patients practiced "Universal Precautions." Universal Precautions steps included education, hand washing, use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), cleaning of contaminated surfaces and safe handling/disposal of contaminate material. We considered any patient that we had contact with as asymptomatic (i.e. infected but not yet displaying symptoms) and therefore practiced Universal Precautions until testing confirmed otherwise.
In today's pandemic situation, it's a fact there are asymptomatic people who can transmit COVID-19 to others without realizing this. The use of cloth face masks, hand washing and social distancing have helped to prevent the spread of the disease within the community.
The benefit of wearing a face mask is not for me but for you. I could be asymptomatic without knowing it and transmit it to you. No one's rights are being taken away. Wear a mask. It's the "right" thing to do!
M. Fletcher
Lake Leelanau
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.