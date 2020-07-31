Tax proposal is tone deaf
The fire and safety item on Long Lake Township is the second largest in the winter tax bill. Long Lake Township proposes to triple that, meaning an additional payment of several hundred dollars for many. That's a big hit for those on a fixed income, those suffering from unemployment or the struggling economy. It impacts rents even if you don't own your residence.
This fire and ambulance service proposal is a solution by a public sector oblivious to real-life economics for an off-season ballot to provide insufficient services.
We must reject this proposal on Aug. 4. Otherwise we need to save to pay this annual tax increase.
Bob Flannery
Traverse City
