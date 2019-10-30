Professional behavior
As a former school administrator with city council experience, the fiasco of TCAPS Board got my attention. I attended a 3 p.m. Friday meeting. I was surprised at the indifference I observed by the board to the public. Allowing the public to speak was permitted, but the time keeper was more intent on her device than listening to what was being said. No board member spoke. It was an attitude of “speak, but get on with it”!
What was even more concerning to me was to hear that a board member said to another member, “I don’t like you, I don’t respect you and can hardly look at you” — that from a supposedly mature adult. If that is the quality of the board, she should resign if she can’t stop her grade school/junior high behavior. We need mature professional behavior from TCAPS Board, professional educators in the classroom and administration. Unfortunately the board seems to have lost its focus. Hire a superintendent 7-0 and fire her 74 days later and in secret. Really?
Ronald Fitch
Traverse City
