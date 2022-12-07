'Groups of deciders' censoring library books is worrisome

After reading the articles in the paper about the attacks on libraries, I was reminded of the history to censor material by “groups” that decided what was appropriate and what was not.

These “groups” burned books in the street — books they had decided were not to their liking.

We should be very worried by “groups of deciders” who determine what is OK to have in public libraries based on what “they” decide. Very dangerous. Politics at its worst. China does it now.

Ronald W. Fitch

Traverse City

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you