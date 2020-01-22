Responsible taxation
I recently read two items that should bring some reality to our current euphoria about the economy versus the future we will probably face.
1) The Federal Bureau of Economic Affairs reported that through the third quarter of 2019, corporate taxes accounted for just 3.5 percent of all federal revenue — a sharp drop from 9 percent in 2010 and 22 percent in 1960. That leaves 96.5 percent of the federal budget coming from other sources. You can guess from where the remaining revenue comes.
2) About 400 of America’s largest corporations paid an average federal tax rate of 11.3 percent of their profits last year, roughly half the rate under the 2017 tax law. Ninety-one Fortune 500 companies paid no federal taxes at all.
Already with our accumulated debt of several trillion dollars, while adding another trillion again this year, the future is going to be bleak if we don’t get hold of responsible taxing and budget restraints.
Ron Fitch
Traverse City
