A B&B dream
I’m amazed and shocked at the dispute about operating the beautiful home on 106 Oak St. into a bed and breakfast for Elk Rapids' lucky visitors. This majestic real estate has been in the loving hands of Leslie Lee, one of the most supportive and generous persons (Herrington-Fitch Foundation), in your Elk Rapids community, and our Grand Traverse community, and all over the world.
I’m fortunate to have known this special lady for at least 16 years, actually met her at a fundraiser in Traverse City, and of course she gave and gave. She likes helping others — that’s why I must express my dismay of the portrait of her that has been in the press and at the ire of her neighbor who is complaining and trying to influence others in the community against the bed and breakfast. It’s simply untrue that she hasn’t complied. She doesn’t deserve this backlash.
Leslie Lee’s word is her honor. She is of the highest integrity. You can trust her to keep her word to the city council always. Please do not disappoint her again; she deserves so much more and asks for so little. To let her have her dream, everyone will benefit. That’s how Leslie lives and breathes -- to benefit others.
Mary Fisher
Traverse City
