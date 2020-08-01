My hopes lie with Heather Cerone.
Next Tuesday’s election is especially important to Republican voters.
Among other issues, it’s a primary for Republications to choose a candidate to succeed term-limited Rep. Larry Inman in the Michigan House of Representatives. Democrats would love to capture this long held Republican seat. Their hand-picked candidate is unopposed in this upcoming primary. Republicans will choose between a “me too” Republication contender and a refreshingly brilliant and spunky young lady to carry their hopes into the fall election.
For me, the choice is easy. My hopes lie with Heather Cerone to maintain Republication representation for the 104th in the Michigan House.
Richard Fishbeck
Traverse City
