Tourism, not community
It is clear and obvious from viewing the parking lots that many local hotels support tourism — and not the community. They have blatantly chosen to disregard that the law that they're currently allowed to be open for essential workers only. Some defiantly displayed on their signs "We Are Open." If they truly valued and cared for the health of the people in our region, the signs would read "Open for essential workers only." Along with the same note on their Facebook accounts and websites.
I trust that our county prosecutor, Noelle Moeggenberg, will take immediate action to bring all the hotels into compliance. It's her duty to uphold this law and protect our community she's elected to serve. If they are not held accountable, what message does this send to the other shuttered businesses? Some businesses have already been issued cease and desist orders — and complied. To safeguard us with a far greater impact — all the hotel operators must do the same!
Stay home, stay safe and make good choices.
Tom Fink
Traverse City
Commented
