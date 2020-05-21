Illiberal authoritarians
I support Gov. Whitmer and the actions she has taken to stop this deadly pandemic that has ravaged our state and overwhelmed our healthcare system. From what we’ve seen, she obviously has our best in mind.
Certainly, Whitmer hasn’t overstepped her bounds with executive powers. After all, who cares what the state legislature says in the midst of a plague? We need swift action, not checks and balances, in such a catastrophic situation. Extending the quarantine twice with legislative disapproval is certainly not a dangerous precedent to set.
She has hardly violated our rights. Freedom of religious expression, freedom of commerce, freedom of travel, and freedom of assembly are disposable to halt death in its tracks. However, a woman’s right to abortion is essential to uphold.
It is perfectly acceptable to let the government tell me what I can and can’t do, even if my rights have been violated in the process.
I am sure they will relinquish whatever powers they have appropriated out of their magnanimity. They are the experts who are never wrong, always looking out for my best interest. Who am I to tell me how to live my life?
I, for one, welcome our illiberal authoritarian overlords.
Andrew P. Feiger
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.