Before you act
I am an old man. I am very aware that young people have little regard for my opinion on almost anything, but I can’t help but think I should offer a thought for their consideration.
Before you start shouting “No Justice, No Peace!” and decrying those that advocate “Law and Order,” think about it. Trust me, without Law and without Order there will be no Justice and there will be no Peace, only Chaos.
Robert C. Feague
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.