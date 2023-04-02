We'd all be safer if we taught gun safety
My experience with guns is not the norm.
My mother purchased a 22 semi-automatic rifle for me when I was 12. I trained with a program supported by the NRA. They taught us guns are a tool. Like many tools, they were dangerous. Used properly, a gun could be a joy.
Improper use could bring unimaginable grief. We learned how to shoot and use guns properly. We were taught to be respectful of guns. That was in the ‘50s. We lived in Arizona. It was a different era. My grandfather’s 16-gauge shotgun is a family treasure.
I have loved hunting and shooting for many years. My sons learned how to shoot and care for their guns properly. My sons never touched the guns without permission. They respected the guns. We enjoyed them.
All of our youth should have experiences like these. There are many individuals and organizations that would help. We’d all be safer if there was a greater investment in proper training of our youth.
Consider supporting efforts to educate them on the proper use of firearms.
Robert C. Feague,
LTC U.S. Army Reserve, retired
Traverse City
