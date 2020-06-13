Letter: Evans
Support for Philpott
How important is it that we teach our children how to take care of Mother Earth? They will have to live through the future we left them.
They can look to people like Dr. Nicola Philpott, who has a Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular biology. As president of Westwoods PTO, she coordinated a solar project to raise funds for a solar array — a great learning tool for the students and that will save the school money. She will continue this type of effort as a member of the Cherryland Electric Board.
Make your Cherryland Electric vote be for the children.
Monica Evans
Honor
