I have never been as grateful for our government as I am now while we are figuring out how to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. I wholeheartedly support the measures Gov. Whitmer is taking to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. I hope our lawmakers will work with her to help us thoughtfully navigate our way through this crisis.
I am concerned by some lawmakers saying businesses should decide for themselves whether they are essential and be able to open up if COVID-19 cases aren't increasing near them. We all want normal life back, but this sort of talk does not inspire confidence that our leaders will reopen things carefully, and it erodes my trust in them. All of our actions affect everyone else. It is essential that we can trust each other. The number of COVID-19 cases in rural areas is rising, and our health care systems often have fewer resources. Lifting restrictions without having a better way of dealing with things than we did before they were put in place will only make the sacrifices we’ve already made be for nothing.
I hope our leaders will listen to expert advice, follow well-considered plans and be forthright about risks.
Christina Evans
Bellaire
