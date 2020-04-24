Oryana West
Regarding Ken Petersen's letter about the closure of Lucky's. It's unfortunate when a retailer goes bankrupt, even a national business, headquartered in another state. We are fortunate that Oryana, a local cooperative grocery, filled the vacancy instead of leaving another empty big box shell along the highway.
Oryana is a member-owned coop, and I've found its prices to be fair and competitive. They focus on organic food, and much of it is sourced from local farms and provisioners. This is an important way to support our community. It's my understanding that staff are fairly compensated and receive benefits. The staff deserves our praise and thanks, especially at this time of pandemic. They've done an extraordinary job of striving to keep shoppers and themselves safe. I welcome Oryana West to Traverse City.
Betsy Emdin
Traverse City
