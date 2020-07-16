Supporting Hubbell
I am a resident of Leelanau County. I have had the opportunity to practice against Joseph Hubbell as a prosecuting attorney for a number of years. As such, I would highly recommend that he serves another term as the Leelanau County prosecuting attorney.
His decision-making process is impeccable. He and the staff that he handpicked fairly and appropriately represent the county of Leelanau and its residents. It is always a fair fight when Joe is on the other side, as it should be.
Again, I highly recommend that we reelect Joseph Hubbell for another term as the Leelanau County prosecuting attorney.
Craig W. Elhart
Traverse City
