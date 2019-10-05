Ask first
My name is Sadie Eldred and I’m 10 years old and I feel that plenty of people are taking their luxurious lives for granted because I see so many people throw away usable things. I think you may not realize it, but so many people are homeless or have poverty but most of them are in the shelters.
That seems OK, but most of the people that are there might want a permanent home to live in or just a place that they can call theirs. I have a suggestion for you before everyone starts making decisions for what people in poverty need, so why don't you go talk to them and find out what they think?
Sadie Eldred
Traverse City
