Congratulations to the Traverse City Commission for meeting their goal to get Traverse City on 100-percent renewable energy by 2020. They are actually ahead of schedule!
City commissioners also agreed to institute a low interest loan program so TC residents can improve the energy efficiency of their homes.
To top it all off, the commissioners endorsed HR 763 Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives. This nonpartisan bill will place a fee on nonrenewable fuels and send all the money back to every citizen in the form of an equal monthly dividend check. It will reduce greenhouse gasses by 40 percent in 12 years and create millions of jobs.
Please send a note to Rep. Jack Bergman asking him to step up and become a co-sponsor of the bill.
Cities and businesses around the country are leading the way to a greener future. Now we need to get Washington to move forward too.
Bob Eichenlaub
Traverse City
