Bertodatto cares
In the Nov. 5 City Commission election, transparency has become something that we cannot take for granted. Kathryn Bertodatto will ask and answer probing questions because she doesn't just go along with the crowd. Kathryn Bertodatto has skin in the game. With grade-school-aged children, Kathryn cares about things important to families, like job opportunities that allow our children to stay and raise their families in Traverse City. Kathryn Bertodatto recognizes the importance of tourism and retirement communities but not to the detriment of the rest of Traverse City. Please vote for Kathryn Bertodatto for City Commission.
Mark Eckhoff
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.