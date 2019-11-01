Childhood development
As a licensed professional counselor with 40 years experience working with children, I believe early childhood development, zero to 5 years, is the most critical stage of development and forms the foundation for a child's future, well being and ability to learn.
Ninety percent of brain growth occurs after birth but before kindergarten. Healthy early childhood development includes physical, social, emotional and cognition.
Early childhood development program opportunities provided to young children are crucial to lifelong health and development. Healthy kids result in more productive adults.
I strongly support the Leelanau County early childhood development millage on the ballot Nov. 5.
Fran Eckerson
Leland
