I first met Christie Minervini as a city commissioner when we worked together on Safe Harbor. Since then I have come to appreciate her integrity even more. I followed her thought-provoking column in the Northern Express. I saw her at lectures, public meetings and charitable functions. Invariably, I found her leadership style to be honest and thoughtful.
How fortunate for the opportunity to elect a Traverse City commissioner who is not only creative and a successful business person but who has already contributed so much to the community! I heartily endorse Christie Minervini for City Commission and hope you will too.
Jeanine Easterday
Traverse City
