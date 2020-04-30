COVID comparisons
First let me say that the COVID-19 virus is the number one concern in this country. My beef is that the media has skewed numbers for political purposes. Maybe to push universal health care or to vilify the current administration.
They take the number of cases and deaths of individual countries and compare them with the U.S. Yes, when you do that we are farther ahead than they are, but when you compare an area the size of the U.S. footprint, we are far better off than anyone else. Just citing one number, there are about 36,000 deaths here in the U.S. and there are about 88,000 deaths in Europe. So the thought that the health care systems over there are what we should emulate is maybe not something we should pursue.
My point is don't take comparisons to other nations as benchmarks. Make sure you look at the big picture and don't fixate on the minutia because numbers are too easily manipulated for political purposes. Stay safe and it will be over, given enough time.
Michael Eagle
South Boardman
