Smits is the right candidate
I am writing to recommend Andy Smits for Grand Traverse County drain commissioner.
I have known Andy as an employer and a friend. I can attest to the exceptional accuracy and thoroughness of his professional analysis based on a prior water run-off project, of which he directed me on. Andy has experience managing a successful engineering firm with multiple locations. Additionally, Andy has prior experience in public service through Traverse City Housing Commission.
On a human level, Andy is someone who will own responsibility — even when things go wrong. I believe Andy is the right candidate for this position.
Andrew Dzierwa
Williamsburg
