PPE questions
Why are business selling PPE equipment overseas when masks and shields are in short supply in hospitals across this country? Why are states and government bidding against other for PPE equipment and ventilators? Why are companies allowed to price gouge? Why doesn't the Trump Administration set the price for PPE equipment? Why are we not testing more — i.e. on a per capita basis Korea tests more people? The administration and Congress seem to be content with 100,000 to 200,000 people dying in the country.
Ron Dykstra
Beulah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.