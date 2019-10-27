Unqualified
This is the first time that I can remember that our country has a president who sold out an ally. He is narcissistic and blames everyone for the troubles he has created and constantly lies and/or distorts an issue. The president encourages and accepts foreign participation in our past and next elections. More directors or staff have quit or been fired from the administration because their views on areas of their expertise were contrary to his limited background. He says that climate change is a hoax contrary to climate scientists across the world and ignores the Constitution, including the separation of power held by Congress. Has an attorney general who is more of his personal lawyer than the country’s/people’s representative. Then we have the president’s personal attorney conducting “shadow” diplomacy as if he were the secretary of state contradicting career diplomats in a region. The president has demonstrated that he is totally unqualified for the job he currently holds.
Ron Dykstra
Beulah
