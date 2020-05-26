The health of Michigan
Thank you, Gov. Whitmer for the “tough love” you have shown Michigan’s resident’s. What I find scary is the neo-Nazi fringe group showing up in Lansing carrying assault weapons. This group does not represent Michigan’s residents. It is disgusting that the tyrant in the White House endorses this behavior. There is no lifeguard in the gene pool, and you can not fix stupid. Thank you again for looking after the health of Michigan.
What has happened in Lansing is a good reason to stop the sale of assault weapons in Michigan and eliminate open carry of those weapons. These weapons are not designed for hunting in Michigan. We can not allow this fringe group to run around in Michigan; they are as dangerous as the virus.
This message also was sent to Rep. Jack Bergman and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Ron Dykstra
Beulah
