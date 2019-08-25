Michigan voters
With the 2020 election now in full swing, the concern of Michigan voters should be the integrity of the election and its fairness to our voters. The Republicans have demonstrated that they are willing to accept foreign help including from Russia in 2020 as they did in the last election in 2016. The Mueller Report documents Trump’s 2016 campaign contacts with the Kremlin and the Russians. Trump, McConnell and Bergman are only concerned with winning an election and couldn't care less with democratic values. Republicans have to decide if democratic values and the integrity of our elections are worth saving.
The U.S. Senate majority leader “Moscow Mitch” refuses to have the Senate consider two bills dealing with election security, and Trump believes Russia’s Putin over our intelligence agencies. So Michigan voters must decide if fairness and integrity are values important in future elections.
Ron Dykstra
Beulah
Commented
