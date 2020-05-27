The new norm
In the last year I have watched the elected people in public leadership positions divide the community. The sheriffs’ letter, the TCAPS board, and the Grand Traverse County commission are examples of fostering this division. What good did the letters do for the community except to divide it? On the other hand I have watched some community organizations, GTRCF and Rotary, go above and beyond helping people. Is this the regional new norm as a result of the president and the pandemic? Is this what the people want? I thought people who were elected to solve problems not create them. Now the community has to depend on service organizations to quietly go about solving problems and helping those who need it.
Bob Dunn
Thompsonville
