Time to set things right
How sad to read the about the "Hate-Chat" racist social media messages in two area school districts. What a perfect time to expose and work on systemic racism in our schools and community. Justice is setting things right. Pursuing God's vision of right.
We all face injustices that need changing. Now is the time to acknowledge the truth of our racial history. Trust comes before reconciliation. Now is the time for all of us to read and study and listen to understand in a deeper way about systemic racism or hate for anyone different from us.
Love is the only way we journey together.
Marilyn Dressel
Traverse City