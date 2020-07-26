Trail or shared road
I was surprised the Elk Rapids Village Council approved transitioning the TART Trail through the Village of Elk Rapids from a trail to a road shared with vehicles.
A TART Trail representative previously indicated the trail through Elk Rapids would have 60,000 riders per year. Assuming these riders will be in the summer months, this equates to 500 to 600 riders a day. That number of riders will create monumental congestion and safety issues on the already typically busy summer streets in the village.
The prime stops for cyclists will be the business district on River Street. With few bike parking spaces and little room for addition spaces, this will create congestion on the sidewalks.
The proposed route north of the village has the TART Trail connecting to North Bayshore Drive as a shared road verses a trail. With 500 to 600 riders a day vehicle traffic on the curvy, narrow North Bayshore Drive will be out of the question.
A road shared with vehicles and bicycles is not a trail.
Larry Draper
Elk Rapids
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.