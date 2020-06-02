Statue removal
Removing statues of famous confederate leaders in the South is the right thing to do. I finally decided to write a letter to Congressman Bergman last fall requesting to have everything with the names of Washington and Jefferson removed.
One of his staff called me and said “We’ll look into it” etc., etc. His staff member was a nice guy and agreed with me, and I said “Yeah, I know this will open up a big can of worms with a lot of people.”
At least former Detroit mayor Albert Cobo just made a racist remark and didn’t own slaves. I recently wrote a letter to Mayor Duggan telling him to name the convention center after Diana Ross. It is just several blocks from her alma mater, Cass Tech High School, anyway.
Greg Doornbos
Traverse City
